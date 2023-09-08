Amon-Ra St. Brown knows the 2023 Detroit Lions are different

In a thrilling opening game of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions pulled off the upset (at least according to the point spread) by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Amon-Ra St. Brown, the emerging star who contributed significantly with six receptions for 71 yards and the Lions' first touchdown of the season, took a moment after the game to share his perspective on what sets the 2023 Detroit Lions apart from previous iterations.

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown Say?

Following the game, St. Brown explained how the 2023 Detroit Lions are different from the team he played on as a rookie.

“I think looking back, you know, when I was a rookie, I feel like these tight games that we had, we just felt like we would never finish it when I was a rookie,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said. “It's like, oh, it was a close game. Yeah, we're probably gonna lose it now. It's like, we're getting these games. We never feel like we're gonna lose any game. Even if we're down.”

“We feel that we can come back, just because of the way we practice; the guys we have in this locker room. The team that we, that Brad's built. The resilience that we have, I don't know how to describe it. I feel like every game we have a chance even if we're down by 21.”

Why it Matters

St. Brown's assessment strikes a chord not only with Lions players but also with the loyal fan base that has endured years of ups and downs. The newfound belief and resilience displayed by the team are qualities that have been missing for far too long.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Amon-Ra St. Brown reflects on the Lions' newfound confidence and resilience after their HUGE victory over the Chiefs. Lions fans have longed for this kind of belief in their team. While it's a statement win, the Lions face the Seattle Seahawks next, a team that beat them in 2022.

Bottom Line – A New Dawn in Detroit

In the wake of the Lions' electrifying victory and Amon-Ra St. Brown's candid remarks, one thing is clear: the Detroit Lions are entering a new era, one defined by resilience, belief, and the unwavering spirit of their players. While it's only the beginning of the season, this win serves as a beacon of hope for Lions fans. The journey ahead may be challenging, but with the newfound mentality, the Lions are poised to leave their mark on the NFL.