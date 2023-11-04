Amon-Ra St. Brown once knocked out opponent's tooth with big hit

In the realm of sports, tales of young prodigies and their remarkable journeys often captivate us. One such story involves Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his unforgettable days in Pop Warner football. The tale of how he earned the nickname “Freddy” due to his fearsome hits and once knocked out an opponent's tooth offers a unique glimpse into the early career of this budding football star.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Did What?!?!

The story, as told to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, took place at Valley View Sports Park in El Dorado Hills, California, when a 9-year-old Amon-Ra St. Brown played Pop Warner football.

From ESPN:

“In practice, as we were getting ready for you guys, we called him Freddy because all the kids are afraid of him, like Freddy Krueger,” Liles said.

For Liles, it's a memory he'd like to forget. St. Brown dominated the Panthers that day, playing tailback, slot receiver and middle linebacker. Coach Liles' son, Justin, played quarterback for the Panthers and described St. Brown as “the scariest dude in Pop Warner.”

“At the time, he hit me so hard that I knocked out one of my baby teeth,” Justin recalled. “I literally sat up, looked at the ref and he said, ‘Are you good?' and I said, ‘I just lost a tooth.' And he sent me out the game and sure enough, I took out my mouthpiece and it was sitting right there.”

St. Brown said the moniker was earned.

“I always played up, so I was a younger kid playing against 10-year-olds. And so, I always had to go a little harder because kids were always a little older than me, but I was mean [when] I was young,” St. Brown said. “Always mean. I played middle linebacker, used to hit dudes crazy so that's why some of the kids called me that because I was mean. That's real.”

Bottom Line – From Tooth-Knocker to NFL Star

Amon-Ra St. Brown's journey from a fearless youngster who once knocked out an opponent's tooth to an NFL wide receiver is a testament to his dedication and determination. The nickname “Freddy” may have been born on the youth football field, but it's a reminder of the tenacity that continues to define his career. St. Brown's path to the NFL showcases the enduring spirit of a rising football star, making his story an inspiring one in the world of sports.

