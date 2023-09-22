Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals if he will play vs. Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown faced a formidable challenge during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He sustained a toe injury so severe that, according to a report from MLive, one bone touched another—a painful ordeal that kept him out of practice on a rare Wednesday, even for a seasoned third-year pro. On Friday, St. Brown spoke to reporters and he revealed that he will play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown Say?

Here is what St. Brown said to reporters on Friday:

“It was sore after the game — really sore — but it’s been getting better every day,” St. Brown said after practice on Friday. “So, I’m excited. I’m happy that it’s nothing too serious.”

The speculation was that St. Brown was suffering from turf toe, but, thankfully, that is not the case. That being said, he will wear a steel plate in his clear as a precautionary measure.

“It’s just so my toe doesn’t bend as much, but that’s really about it,” St. Brown said. “Nothing too major.”

St. Brown said that he also played with the steel plate in his cleat when he was in high school, so it's no big deal.

“I used to play with one all the time, so I’m used to it,” he said.

Bottom Line – St. Brown's Steely Resolve

Amon-Ra St. Brown's determination to play through adversity reflects his commitment to his team. Ever since he came to the league, he has proven time and time again how tough he is as a wide receiver, and as a football player in general. Having St. Brown on the field is absolutely crucial for the Lions to bounce back and win on Sunday against the Falcons.