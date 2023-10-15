Amon-Ra St. Brown says Detroit Lions have ‘Bigger goals ahead of us’ [Video]

Amon-Ra St. Brown says Detroit Lions have ‘Bigger goals ahead of us'

Amon-Ra St. Brown may have missed the Detroit Lions Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers, but he was back for their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he dominated. During Sunday's 20-6 win at Raymond James Stadium, St. Brown racked up 12 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, all while looking like the best player on the field.

Bigger Goals

There is no doubt that St. Brown and his teammates are happy to win a road game against the Buccaneers, but he also knows that the Lions have much bigger goals for the 2023 season. Following the game, St. Brown spoke to reporters, and he made it clear that one of the team goals is to win the division and host a playoff game at Ford Field.

Bottom Line: Looking Toward The Future

The Detroit Lions' approach to the NFL season is driven by much more than immediate victories; it's about nurturing a culture of excellence and fostering a tradition of championship contention. By focusing on the bigger picture and aiming for sustained success, they aim to solidify their position among the league's elite franchises. One thing is for certain, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has his team heading in the right direction, and it truly seems like every person in the organization is on the same page.