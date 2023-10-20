Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Amon-Ra St. Brown wears hilarious costume to pay off bet [Video]

Amon-Ra St. Brown wears hilarious costume to pay off bet [Video]: You know it was painful for him to wear this!

Amon-Ra St. Brown wears hilarious costume to pay off bet [Video]

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown surprised both fans and reporters by addressing the media in a leprechaun costume during his weekly availability. This curious choice of attire wasn't a mere fashion statement but the result of a good-natured bet between St. Brown, a USC alumnus, and Julian Okwara, a Notre Dame graduate. It all stemmed from Notre Dame's victory over previously unbeaten USC, with the agreed-upon consequences coming to life.

Amon-Ra St. Brown suffers injury Ben Johnson Jared Goff Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Amon-Ra St. Brown comments on being held out Amon-Ra St. Brown wears hilarious costume

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown Wear?

As you are about to see, in order to pay off his bet with Julian Okwara, Amon-Ra St. Brown wore a leprechaun costume while he spoke to the media.

“We don't do bets in this facility, we made an agreement,” St. Brown said. “Made it outside the facility, I called (Okwara), FaceTimed him and said, ‘If USC wins, he's gotta be Tommy the Trojan. If Notre Dame wins, I've gotta be, whatever this green thing is.' So yeah, we made an agreement outside the facility and that's that.” 

Read More

Dan Campbell shares Detroit Lions Process for NFL Trade Deadline

The Return of the Backfield Beast: How Jahmyr Gibbs' Comeback Could Shape the Lions' Game Against the Ravens

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players Ruled OUT, 3 Questionable vs. Ravens

“I mean, this material's trash, everything about this is trash. But it is what it is,” St. Brown added.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Amon-Ra St. Brown surprises everyone by addressing the media in a leprechaun costume.
  2. The costume is the result of a friendly bet between St. Brown and Julian Okwara, with Notre Dame's victory over USC leading to St. Brown's unconventional attire.
  3. While St. Brown wasn't thrilled about the costume, it highlights the importance of camaraderie and good-natured bets among teammates.
Amon-Ra St. Brown wears hilarious costume

Bottom Line – A Playful Bet

Amon-Ra St. Brown's unexpected appearance in a leprechaun costume is a reminder that even in professional sports, camaraderie and lighthearted moments hold their place. The playful bet with teammate Julian Okwara brought some much-needed humor to the football field and showcased the human side of athletes, proving that competition can coexist with camaraderie.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?