Amon-Ra St. Brown wears hilarious costume to pay off bet [Video]

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown surprised both fans and reporters by addressing the media in a leprechaun costume during his weekly availability. This curious choice of attire wasn't a mere fashion statement but the result of a good-natured bet between St. Brown, a USC alumnus, and Julian Okwara, a Notre Dame graduate. It all stemmed from Notre Dame's victory over previously unbeaten USC, with the agreed-upon consequences coming to life.

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown Wear?

As you are about to see, in order to pay off his bet with Julian Okwara, Amon-Ra St. Brown wore a leprechaun costume while he spoke to the media.

“We don't do bets in this facility, we made an agreement,” St. Brown said. “Made it outside the facility, I called (Okwara), FaceTimed him and said, ‘If USC wins, he's gotta be Tommy the Trojan. If Notre Dame wins, I've gotta be, whatever this green thing is.' So yeah, we made an agreement outside the facility and that's that.”

“I mean, this material's trash, everything about this is trash. But it is what it is,” St. Brown added.

Bottom Line – A Playful Bet

Amon-Ra St. Brown's unexpected appearance in a leprechaun costume is a reminder that even in professional sports, camaraderie and lighthearted moments hold their place. The playful bet with teammate Julian Okwara brought some much-needed humor to the football field and showcased the human side of athletes, proving that competition can coexist with camaraderie.