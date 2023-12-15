Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Analyst Calls Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson an ‘Illusionist' for Play Call vs. Bears [Video]

In the high-stakes chess game of the NFL, Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson has emerged as a mastermind, a virtuoso of football strategy who is swiftly becoming the most sought-after head coaching candidate in the league. Since assuming the role of OC for the Lions before the 2022 season, Johnson has distinguished himself as one of the NFL’s most innovative offensive minds. Words like “creative,” “genius,” “evil genius,” and “offensive guru” are routinely tossed around when discussing his approach to the game.

The Illusion Unveiled

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, who knows a thing or two about dissecting plays, recently took to the airwaves with a video that's got everyone buzzing. He's zooming in on a Johnson masterpiece from the Lions' tussle with the Chicago Bears. In a move that would make Houdini proud, Johnson pulled off an illusion that led to a 34-yard dash by Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions set it up like a left-side run, but – surprise, surprise – Jared Goff and Gibbs flipped the script and tore through the right. It's like a magic trick, but with shoulder pads and pigskin.

  1. Ben Johnson's Play-Calling Genius: Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions' Offensive Coordinator, has earned high praise for his innovative and creative play-calling. His ability to design plays that outsmart the opposition has not only captivated Lions fans but also caught the attention of NFL analysts, earning him the nickname of a “master illusionist.”
  2. Baldinger's Insightful Analysis: NFL analyst Brian Baldinger broke down one of Johnson's most clever plays against the Chicago Bears, showcasing Johnson's strategic acumen. The play, resulting in a significant gain for Jahmyr Gibbs, perfectly illustrated Johnson's capacity for misdirection and tactical brilliance.
  3. Rising Coaching Prospect: With his reputation as a top offensive mind, Johnson is increasingly being viewed as one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates in the NFL. His tenure with the Lions, marked by imaginative and effective play-calling, suggests he could soon be leading his own team.
The Bottom Line – A Rising Star in Coaching

Ben Johnson's turning the Lions' offense into something special, a blend of misdirection, surprise, and pure football wizardry. He's not just calling plays; he's crafting stories where the Lions come out on top. Whether he stays or goes, one thing's clear – Ben Johnson's already left his mark in Detroit, showing us all the power of a little imagination and a lot of football smarts. Here's to hoping he sticks around long enough to turn a few more of those tricks into victories.

