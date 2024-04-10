NFL Reveals First Game of 2024 Regular Season

NFL Reveals First Game of 2024

In an exciting announcement, the National Football League has unveiled the first game of the 2024 regular season, marking a significant milestone in the league’s international expansion efforts. The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against the Green Bay Packers in an unprecedented Friday night opener on September 6, 2024.

International Spotlight

This historic matchup will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, at the Corinthians Arena, bringing the excitement of American football to a new audience in South America. The selection of the Eagles and the Packers for this landmark game is a testament to their popularity and competitive spirit, with both teams boasting rich histories and passionate fan bases.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The National Football League has announced the first game of the 2024 regular season, featuring the Eagles versus the Packers in São Paulo, Brazil. The game will be held at Corinthians Arena on Friday, September 6, 2024, marking a significant step in the NFL’s international expansion. This historic matchup is expected to draw global attention, showcasing the universal appeal of American football.

The Bottom Line

The NFL’s announcement of the first game of the 2024 regular season is a momentous occasion for the sport. The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, is set to be an unforgettable kickoff to the season, highlighting the global appeal of American football and paving the way for future international games.