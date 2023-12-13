Ben Johnson says recent Detroit Lions offensive struggles are ‘fixable’

According to OC Ben Johnson, the recent Detroit Lions offensive struggles are a ‘fixable' issue.

The Detroit Lions‘ offense faced challenges during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Jared Goff had one of his toughest outings this season, while top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown accumulated only 21 total yards. Despite the struggles, as they gear up to confront the resurgent Denver Broncos at Ford Field this Saturday night, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson remains optimistic. He emphasized that their offensive issues are fixable and isn't conceding defeat

Ben Johnson states that the recent Detroit Lions offensive struggles are a fixable issue

Johnson didn't appear to be overly concerned during his media remarks following practice today in Allen Park, saying that they're not worried about Goff's play.

“Absolutely. Yeah, no, he is still playing at a high level,” Johnson said of Goff. “You look at the interceptions over the last four weeks, and like I said, some of them were the fourth downs early on. We had a couple like (Sam) LaPorta runs into the safety, gets thrown off his route, and ends up being a pick. So, some of those happen and then a couple of them that he wants back.

Additionally, Johnson said that the recent offensive woes aren't anything that can't be repaired in time for their next game this Saturday night.

“Some of our staples that we have been doing in spring, training camp and all season long, they showed up last week in particular where, ‘God, we’re just not — we’re not doing what we say, how we installed that, how we said we were going to do it, how we’ve been doing it, how we’ve got banked reps on,’” Johnson said. “And it’s come back and bit us in the rear end. We’ve been in some second-and-longs, and those second-and-longs have become third-and-longs because we haven’t executed well on second-and-longs.

“So, listen, it’s all fixable. These guys know — they know how we can get better and how we can improve, and we’re looking forward to an opportunity to do that.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: The Broncos are on deck

On a positive note for the Lions, they currently hold a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North Division.

The fans of the Lions will have a chance to once again show why they've made Ford Field one of the most intimidating environments for the opposition this season on Saturday. The Week 15 matchup, initially set for Sunday, December 17, has been flexed by the NFL and is now scheduled for 8:15 PM EST. Television coverage will be provided by Fox, with local radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.