During the 2021 season, in their first season under head coach Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions won just three football games, which was good enough (or bad enough) to earn them the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite winning just three games a year ago, the Lions have been one of the teams mentioned by both the local and national media as a team that could flip the script in 2022.

Analyst says Detroit Lions will have biggest turnaround in 2022

One person who believes in the 2022 Detroit Lions just so happens to be one of their former players, Nate Burleson.

In fact, Burleson believes the Lions will have the biggest turnaround in 2022.

From NFL.com:

I understand that Aaron Rodgers‘ Packers are kings of the NFC North, but the Detroit Lions are looking at the throne, ready to take a shot. They might miss, but they will be closer than they have been in years — with Detroit last winning a division title in 1993. Jared Goff is still on his “prove ’em wrong” campaign after being traded by the Rams in January of 2021, and head coach Dan Campbell wants to turn his passionate speeches into tangible wins. Expect the Lions to win far more than the three victories they recorded last season; this is the year Detroit gets back on the map.

If the Lions want to have the biggest turnaround in 2022, they are going to need some things to go their way including Jared Goff playing much better than he did a year ago and the defense rising up and not being one of the worst units in the NFL.

Nation, do you agree with Nate Burleson that the Detroit Lions will have the biggest turnaround in 2022?

