Anthony Mantha scores in Washington Capitals debut [VIDEO]

The Detroit Red Wings moved on from him less than a year into a four-year contract, and you can bet he will have some motivation to make his former team sorry.

Anthony Mantha sniped home his 12th goal of the season and his first in a Capitals uniform, just over 24 hours after being dealt to Washington:

Mantha snipes in his first game as a capital. pic.twitter.com/dszB4SIvgr — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) April 14, 2021

He’s also tallied an assist so far tonight for good measure. Not a bad way to start with your new team, eh?