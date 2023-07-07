You knew it was coming. After the Detroit Lions went 8-2 in their final 10 games of the 2022 season, everybody and their brother started hyping them up. Heck, some people (including myself) have already predicted the 2023 Detroit Lions to win the NFC North and advance to the NFC Championship Game. With that being said, it was just a matter of time before some analysts started calling the Lions, ‘Overhyped'.

Analyst refers to 2023 Detroit Lions as ‘Overrated'

In a recent article published by The Athletic, Mike Jones listed teams he thinks are either ‘Overhyped' or ‘Overlooked', and the Lions made the former of the two. Here is what Jones has to say about the Lions.

There’s quite a bit of buzz surrounding the Lions, who last season rebounded from 1-6 to flirt with a playoff berth before falling just short at 9-8. Now, after another busy free agency and draft (including two first-round selections), the Lions are a popular pick to contend this season. The exposure from “Hard Knocks” probably helps, as does coach Dan Campbell’s colorful personality. And the lovable loser to contender transformation is always popular.

While some rival scouts believe the Lions are legit, others classify them as another overhyped team, and you can see why. It’s true that the NFC North is wide open, and that 9-8 finish does represent improvement after four straight double-digit loss seasons. However, the Lions still have more growing to do before they can truly contend. A good bit of change at the skill position groups, and in the secondary, translates into a reset in key areas. As we’ve seen with many teams, strong chemistry isn’t developed overnight. And last year’s success translates into a tougher schedule: After entering 2022 with the fifth-easiest schedule, the Lions in 2023 will play what projects to be the 13th-easiest schedule.

Bottom Line: Are the 2023 Detroit Lions ‘Overhyped'?

You are not going to find anyone on the planet that is as bullish on the 2023 Detroit Lions as I am, but I can see how Mike Jones decided to place them on his ‘overhyped' list based on the reasons listed above. With that being said, I refuse to be swayed away from my prediction that the Lions will win the NFC North AND advance all the way to the NFC Championship Game. If those two things happen, it will have been a VERY successful season. What do you think?