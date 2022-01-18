Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker tweets out message after scary injury vs. Rams [Video]

If you happened to tune in for Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, you probably saw the play where Cardinals S Budda Baker suffered a scary-looking injury as he attempted to tackle Rams RB Cam Akers.

INJURY ALERT 🚨- Cardinals Budda Baker was carted off after a scary hit to the head from Rams Cam Akers. Hoping all is well for Budda. pic.twitter.com/8JBSlJr3cW — The Injury Guy (@thatinjuryguy) January 18, 2022

Following the play, Baker was put on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital, where he was evaluated.

At 2:15 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Baker took to Twitter to let everybody know he is going “good.”

Thank God!