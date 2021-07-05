Autopsy confirms disturbing cause of death for Blue Jackets G Matiss Kivlenieks

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE

According to Oakland Co., Mich., investigator Tim Wood, an autopsy has confirmed that the death of Columbus Blue Jackets G Matiss Kivlenieks was accidental.

The autopsy, according to Wood, revealed that the cause of death was a “fireworks mortar blast, chest trauma,” not a head injury as first suspected.

INITIAL REPORT:

According to reports, Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks has died at the age of 24 after a tragic accident that may have involved fireworks in Novi, Michigan.

From Detroit News:

“Novi Police Lt. Jason Meier said multiple people were in a hot tub when there was, “from what we can tell,” a fireworks incident. In attempting to get out of the hot tub, Kivlenieks slipped and hit his head on concrete, Meier said.

Police received the call shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Kivlenieks was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, and the investigation remains open, Meier said. Meier declined to say whose home Kivlenieks was at for the July 4 gathering.” Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and teammates of Kivlenieks.

#CBJ confirmed reports in Latvia that G Matiss Kivlenieks has passed away at the age of 24. Working on the details, but such awful news. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 5, 2021