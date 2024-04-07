Michigan Panthers K Jake Bates continues to amaze with long field goal [Video]

Michigan Panthers K Jake Bates drilled another 60+ yard field goal!

Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates is making waves in the football world once again, this time with a jaw-dropping 60-yard field goal. Bates, who previously stunned fans with a 64-yard field goal, showcased his impressive kicking prowess during a game at Ford Field, resulting in fans of the Detroit Lions begging for GM Brad Holmes to sign him immediately.

Bombs Away… Again!

Watch as Bates drills a 62-yard field goal to end the half during today’s game between the Michigan Panthers and the Birmingham Stallions.

JAKE BATES THE GREAT… AGAIN! 🤩@jakebates30 nails a 62 yard FG before the half! #LetsHuntpic.twitter.com/zM1FbuXXDz — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 7, 2024

SIGN HIM NOW!

The Detroit Lions fanbase, already abuzz with excitement following Bates’ previous feat, is now even more intrigued by the prospect of Bates joining their team. According to Tony Paul of the Detroit News, multiple NFL teams, including the Lions, have expressed interest in Bates, recognizing his exceptional talent and potential impact on the field.

Why it Matters

The Lions currently have only one kicker on their roster, Michael Badgley, who was recently re-signed to a one-year deal. With Bates’ impressive performances, there is growing anticipation among fans and media members for the Lions to consider signing him, potentially providing competition for the starting kicker position.

Jake Bates’

Journey Bates, a former Arkansas standout on kickoffs, had a brief preseason stint with the Houston Texans last season. Despite limited opportunities, Bates has continued to impress with his kicking abilities, showcasing remarkable accuracy and power, especially on long-distance kicks.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Jake Bates’ Impressive Kicking Skills: Bates has once again amazed football fans with a 60-yard field goal, adding to his previous 64-yard feat. His consistent ability to make long-distance kicks showcases his exceptional talent as a kicker. Interest from NFL Teams, Including the Lions: Bates’ performance has attracted attention from multiple NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions. This interest highlights the recognition of Bates’ potential impact on the field and his ability to compete at the professional level. Potential Impact on the Lions’ Kicking Situation: With the Lions having only one kicker on their roster, Bates’ exceptional performances have created anticipation among fans and media for the team to consider signing him. His addition could provide valuable competition for the starting kicker position and potentially improve the team’s special teams unit.

The Bottom Line

While Bates’ recent performances have undoubtedly caught the attention of NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions, it remains to be seen whether he will secure a spot on an NFL roster. Competition for kicking positions is fierce, and Bates will need to continue demonstrating his exceptional skills to secure a spot on an NFL team’s roster. Nonetheless, Bates’ remarkable kicking abilities have added an exciting storyline to the Lions’ offseason, generating optimism among fans for the upcoming season.