Detroit Lions Ben Johnson is a ‘diabolical’ play caller [Video]

When it comes to the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, one word comes to mind: diabolical. Johnson, in his first season at the helm, has proven himself to be a mastermind when it comes to play-calling. He orchestrated an offensive unit that ranked in the top five in the league and helped quarterback Jared Goff have arguably his best season as a professional. Today, we bring you a compilation video titled “Ben Johnson is a Diabolical Play Caller,” showcasing some of his most ingenious play calls from the 2022 season.

The Architect Behind Lions' Offensive Success

Before we delve into the video, let's take a moment to appreciate the brilliance of Ben Johnson. After taking over as the offensive coordinator, Johnson wasted no time in implementing a system that maximized the strengths of his players. Under his guidance, the Lions' offense became a force to be reckoned with, putting up impressive numbers and leaving defenses scrambling to find answers.

Jared Goff: Flourishing under Johnson's Direction

One of the most significant achievements of Ben Johnson's tenure as offensive coordinator is the resurgence of quarterback Jared Goff. Goff, who had faced criticism in previous seasons, found himself rejuvenated under Johnson's guidance. The play-calling genius crafted game plans that played to Goff's strengths, allowing him to showcase his talent and prove his doubters wrong. Don't believe me? Well, over the final nine games of the season, Goff tossed 15 TDs and ZERO interceptions!

Unveiling the Diabolical Play Calls

And now, without further ado, let's dive into the video that showcases some of Ben Johnson's most diabolical play calls from the 2022 season. Brace yourself, Lions fans, for these plays will leave you in awe.