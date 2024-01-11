Ben Johnson on Dan Campbell: ‘Listen, he’s the best leader I’ve been around'

Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, recently shared his admiration and respect for head coach Dan Campbell, attributing much of the team's success to Campbell's exceptional leadership qualities. Johnson's praise comes in the wake of the Lions clinching their first division title in three decades, a testament to Campbell's impact on the team.

Ben Johnson's Praise for Campbell

During a press conference on Thursday, Ben Johnson didn't hold back in expressing his high regard for Dan Campbell.

“Listen, he’s the best leader I’ve been around, I think, regardless of whichever sport I’ve been a part of. It’s really impressive what he’s been able to do,” Johnson said. “Being true to himself, demanding, he’s results driven. But yet, his way of delivering a message and getting it across, what to say and how to say it at the right time. It’s really unique and it’s special.

“I think it’s hard to replicate to be honest with you. More than anything, it’s about being comfortable in his own skin and trusting and empowering those around him,” Johnson continued. “He’s created an environment here, as coordinators, as position coaches, as players, that we’re very comfortable and it helps us be the best that we can be at our jobs.”

The Bottom Line – The Campbell Effect

The effusive praise from Ben Johnson underscores the significant impact Dan Campbell has had on the Detroit Lions. Campbell's exceptional leadership style has been instrumental in the team's remarkable transformation and recent achievements. By being true to himself and effectively communicating and empowering his team, Campbell has established a winning culture in Detroit, setting the stage for sustained success in the future. The “Campbell effect” is a compelling example of how strong leadership can turn a team's fortunes around, and it's a lesson many in the sports world will undoubtedly take note of.