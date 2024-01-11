Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Ben Johnson on Dan Campbell: ‘Listen, he’s the best leader I’ve been around’

Ben Johnson on Dan Campbell: 'Listen, he’s the best leader I’ve been around'.

Ben Johnson on Dan Campbell: ‘Listen, he’s the best leader I’ve been around'

Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, recently shared his admiration and respect for head coach Dan Campbell, attributing much of the team's success to Campbell's exceptional leadership qualities. Johnson's praise comes in the wake of the Lions clinching their first division title in three decades, a testament to Campbell's impact on the team.

Ben Johnson places blame Ben Johnson named candidate to replace Josh McDaniels Ben Johnson explains his balancing act Ben Johnson uses question from reporter Ben Johnson on Dan Campbell

Ben Johnson's Praise for Campbell

During a press conference on Thursday, Ben Johnson didn't hold back in expressing his high regard for Dan Campbell.

“Listen, he’s the best leader I’ve been around, I think, regardless of whichever sport I’ve been a part of. It’s really impressive what he’s been able to do,” Johnson said. “Being true to himself, demanding, he’s results driven. But yet, his way of delivering a message and getting it across, what to say and how to say it at the right time. It’s really unique and it’s special. 

“I think it’s hard to replicate to be honest with you. More than anything, it’s about being comfortable in his own skin and trusting and empowering those around him,” Johnson continued. “He’s created an environment here, as coordinators, as position coaches, as players, that we’re very comfortable and it helps us be the best that we can be at our jobs.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator, praised head coach Dan Campbell as the best leader he has experienced in his career.
  2. Johnson lauded Campbell's unique communication skills, authenticity, and empowering approach.
  3. Campbell's leadership is credited as a major factor in the Lions' successful season and division title win.
Detroit Lions release behind-the-scenes video

The Bottom Line – The Campbell Effect

The effusive praise from Ben Johnson underscores the significant impact Dan Campbell has had on the Detroit Lions. Campbell's exceptional leadership style has been instrumental in the team's remarkable transformation and recent achievements. By being true to himself and effectively communicating and empowering his team, Campbell has established a winning culture in Detroit, setting the stage for sustained success in the future. The “Campbell effect” is a compelling example of how strong leadership can turn a team's fortunes around, and it's a lesson many in the sports world will undoubtedly take note of.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 