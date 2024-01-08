3 Teams Eyeing Lions OC Ben Johnson, 2 Pursuing DC Aaron Glenn for Head Coaching Roles

Detroit Lions coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, are drawing significant attention across the NFL. Recent reports indicate that the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Chargers have requested interviews with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Meanwhile, both the Commanders and Chargers are also interested in speaking with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This surge in interest reflects the remarkable impact both coaches have had on the Lions' performance, marking them as top candidates for head coaching opportunities.

Interview Requests: A Testament to Lions' Success

The requests for interviews with Johnson and Glenn underscore the remarkable turnaround the Detroit Lions have experienced under their guidance. Johnson's offensive strategies have been pivotal in the team's dynamic scoring ability, while Glenn's defense has shown significant improvement, contributing to the Lions' successful season. The interest from multiple teams indicates a recognition of their talents and potential to lead as head coaches.

Focus on the Immediate Challenge: Playoffs Ahead

Despite the growing interest in their coaching futures, both Johnson and Glenn are currently fully focused on the immediate task at hand: the NFL Playoffs. The Detroit Lions are set to host the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round this coming Sunday night. The coordinators' attention remains firmly on preparing the team for this crucial playoff encounter, ensuring the Lions are in the best possible position to succeed.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Three teams (Commanders, Panthers, Chargers) request interviews with Lions OC Ben Johnson. Commanders and Chargers also interested in DC Aaron Glenn for head coaching roles. Johnson and Glenn focus on the upcoming playoff game against the Rams despite interview requests.

The Bottom Line – Lions' Coordinators in High Demand

The interest from multiple NFL teams in Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn is a testament to their success and the respect they have garnered league-wide. While interview requests from the Commanders, Panthers, and Chargers highlight their potential as head coaches, both Johnson and Glenn remain committed to the Lions' immediate goal – advancing in the NFL Playoffs. As they prepare for the critical Wild Card game against the Rams, the focus remains on making a deep playoff run, even as their coaching futures become a hot topic in the NFL circles.