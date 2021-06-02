Boston Celtics executive makes stunning decision regarding future

by

Sharing is caring!

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge will be stepping down from his current role, according to multiple sources.

Boston’s season came to a disappointing end in their playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, a series that the Celtics dropped in a mere five games.

Ainge is the 3rd-longest-tenured active lead executive of an NBA team behind only Pat Riley and Greg Poppovich. He was the architect of Boston’s most recent championship squad in 2008, having brought aboard the likes of Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.