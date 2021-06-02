Boston Celtics executive makes stunning decision regarding future

Sharing is caring!

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge will be stepping down from his current role, according to multiple sources.

Danny Ainge is expected to step down as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Brad Stevens is expected to assume a more prominent front office role with the team. https://t.co/8eR4AHcGv3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

Boston’s season came to a disappointing end in their playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, a series that the Celtics dropped in a mere five games.

Ainge is the 3rd-longest-tenured active lead executive of an NBA team behind only Pat Riley and Greg Poppovich. He was the architect of Boston’s most recent championship squad in 2008, having brought aboard the likes of Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett.