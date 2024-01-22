Brad Holmes goes crazy AGAIN as Detroit Lions advance to NFC Championship Game [Video]

The Detroit Lions‘ journey in the playoffs this season has not only been a testament to the team’s determination and skill but also a showcase of the heartfelt passion within the organization. A prime example of this is the general manager, Brad Holmes, whose vibrant celebrations have become a symbol of the Lions' spirit.

Holmes Celebrates After HUGE win

Following the Lions' historic playoff victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which propelled them to their second-ever NFC Championship game, Holmes again displayed his uncontainable excitement. This time, the moment was caught on camera by TV anchor Seth Wells.

#Lions GM Brad Holmes still pumped but slightly more reserved than last week heading down to the locker room. @wilxTV



Detroit is headed to the NFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/Evy5nnuOPD — Seth Wells (@SethWellsTV) January 21, 2024

Holmes’ reaction in the aftermath of the Lions' triumph is more than just a viral moment; it's a glimpse into the joyous atmosphere permeating the Lions' camp. It signifies a deeper sense of accomplishment within the organization, stemming from years of perseverance and hard work.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Repeat Celebration: Brad Holmes celebrates the Lions' NFC Championship qualification with infectious enthusiasm. Captured on Camera: The joyful moment was recorded by TV anchor Seth Wells, sharing the excitement with fans. A New Tradition: Holmes' post-game elevator celebrations are becoming a symbol of Lions' team spirit and success.

The Bottom Line: More Than Just a Game

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their upcoming NFC Championship game, the scenes of joy and celebration led by Brad Holmes emphasize that sports are more than just a game. They are about passion, unity, and shared accomplishments. Holmes' celebrations are a reminder of the human element in sports – the pure, unadulterated joy that comes with victory and the promise of even greater achievements. As the Lions step onto the field for their next challenge, they carry not only the hopes of their fans but also the unyielding spirit of their General Manager.