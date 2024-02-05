Brad Holmes is not about to reveal what intangibles the Detroit Lions look for in a player

In the competitive arena of NFL team building, the quest for talent is a given, but for Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell there's more to assembling a winning team than just scouting for physical prowess. Last week, Campbell shed light on the philosophy of nurturing a young core that not only showcases talent but also aligns with the team's culture and embodies the specific intangibles the Lions prize. On Monday, Holmes emphasized the importance of these intangibles in player evaluation, but he was not about to give away what those intangibles are.

Beyond Talent: The Lions' Evaluation Philosophy

Holmes stressed that for him and his team, the evaluation process extends beyond physical attributes to include fit and character.

“We have to get past just looking for the most talented player,” Holmes said. “In my opinion, that's the prerequisite of evaluation.”

Holmes cited the 2021 draft class to illustrate this approach, where selections were made with a clear intent to acquire individuals whose intangibles were in sync with the Lions' foundational values.

“How do you find the right intangibles in a football player and that's what's made us who we are,” he said. “That's what I'm saying about that 2021 draft class. That was very intentional to find those guys that had the intangibles. It's not like, ‘Oh, we'll wait until the fourth round to pick a wide receiver. No, we wanted (Amon-Ra) St. Brown. He had the intangibles that we were looking for to set our foundation.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions prioritize intangibles such as fit and character alongside talent in their player evaluation process. Brad Holmes highlights the 2021 draft class, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, as an example of the team's strategic focus on intangibles. Grit is identified as a crucial intangible that the Lions seek in players, reflecting the team's commitment to resilience and mental toughness.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions‘ focus on intangibles in player selection, as articulated by Brad Holmes and supported by Dan Campbell, marks a shift towards a more holistic approach to team building in the NFL. This method, which values mental and emotional qualities as much as physical talent, aims to create a team that not only possesses skill but also embodies the spirit and resilience of Detroit. As the Lions forge ahead with this strategy, their emphasis on intangibles like grit is a clear indication that for them, the right mindset is as critical as the right skill set in shaping the future of the team.