Brad Holmes shares story about how he told Jameson Williams that his suspension was over.

In a recent episode of ‘The Insiders' podcast on NFL Network, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes shared an awesome story about the moment he informed wide receiver Jameson Williams that his suspension would end two weeks early.

What did Brad Holmes Say?

While speaking to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on ‘The Insiders’ podcast, Holmes shared an awesome story about when he told Jamo that his suspension was ending early.

“I asked him the question of, ‘What’s the best news that you could receive?’” Holmes recalled. “And he was just kinda like, ‘Uh…’ And he’s still thinking he’s still got time left on his suspension, and he’s like, ‘Besides me playing…’ and I said, ‘Dude, that’s it! You’re back, dude!’ He was ecstatic. He was fired up.’

Why it Matters

Jameson Williams returned to action for the Lions in Week 5, and although his stats for the game were modest—just two catches for two yards—Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed satisfaction with his performance.

Campbell stated, “This is his first game back, and last week was his first practice since his suspension. Our goal was to get him back on the field, let him line up, get some reps, and give him a few opportunities in the passing game. Now we'll continue to build on this. He showed promise, especially on a couple of those runs.”

The Lions' next challenge is a Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Surprise Suspension End: Brad Holmes, the Detroit Lions' general manager, pleasantly surprised Jameson Williams by informing him that his six-game suspension was ending two weeks earlier than expected.
  2. Promising Return to the Field: Jameson Williams made his return to the field in Week 5, and although his performance statistics were modest, Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed his satisfaction with Williams' comeback.
  3. A Story of Resilience and Support: The heartwarming story of Brad Holmes breaking the news to Jameson Williams goes beyond football.he game than wins and losses.

Bottom Line – A Return to the Field, a Return to Hope

The heartwarming story of Brad Holmes surprising Jameson Williams with the early end of his suspension highlights the exceptional relationship that Detroit Lions' general manager Brad Holmes has with the players. It's a testament to his genuine care and support for the athletes under his leadership.

