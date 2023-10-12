Brad Holmes shares story about how he told Jameson Williams that his suspension was over

In a recent episode of ‘The Insiders' podcast on NFL Network, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes shared an awesome story about the moment he informed wide receiver Jameson Williams that his suspension would end two weeks early.

What did Brad Holmes Say?

While speaking to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on ‘The Insiders’ podcast, Holmes shared an awesome story about when he told Jamo that his suspension was ending early.

“I asked him the question of, ‘What’s the best news that you could receive?’” Holmes recalled. “And he was just kinda like, ‘Uh…’ And he’s still thinking he’s still got time left on his suspension, and he’s like, ‘Besides me playing…’ and I said, ‘Dude, that’s it! You’re back, dude!’ He was ecstatic. He was fired up.’

Why it Matters

Jameson Williams returned to action for the Lions in Week 5, and although his stats for the game were modest—just two catches for two yards—Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed satisfaction with his performance.

Campbell stated, “This is his first game back, and last week was his first practice since his suspension. Our goal was to get him back on the field, let him line up, get some reps, and give him a few opportunities in the passing game. Now we'll continue to build on this. He showed promise, especially on a couple of those runs.”

The Lions' next challenge is a Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – A Return to the Field, a Return to Hope

