Browns QB Baker Mayfield completes ridiculous Hail Mary TD to Donovan Peoples-Jones [Video]

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is doing his part to get his team back into this afternoon’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

On the final play of the game’s first half, Mayfield scrambled away from pressure from Arizona’s defense and launched a Hail Mary pass towards the end zone that would be hauled in by Donovan Peoples-Jones:

The ball sailed 57 yards, the longest such TD pass in the NFL in the last five years:

Baker Hail Mary was the longest completed @NFL pass in at least 5 years. https://t.co/37JNip3uzm — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 17, 2021

