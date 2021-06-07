Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, Islanders coach Barry Trotz spar in postgame remarks

Sharing is caring!

The New York Islanders have seized the momentum right back from the Boston Bruins in their second round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

After Boston took a 2-1 series lead thanks to a Brad Marchand OT goal in Game 3, the Islanders have stormed right back with a pair of victories that puts them one win from the Conference Finals.

Following tonight’s thrilling 5-4 victory at TD Garden in Boston, there were some postgame fireworks between the two bench bosses, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and Islanders head coach Barry Trotz.

Cassidy was frustrated with the officiating in tonight’s game that saw the Islanders score three power play goals against his team, compared to just two chances for the Bruins. Cassidy called out what he believe to be a rather large disparity in how the games are being officiated:

“I think they sell a narrative over there it’s more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders,” Cassidy lamented. “The exact calls that are getting called on us are not getting called on them. I don’t know why. You got the exact same high sticks… You just hope they’d see them.”

Cassidy also called out the performances of referees, saying they “need to be better than that. Call the game that you see … don’t listen to outside voices.”

Not one to back away from a challenge, Trotz hit back in his postgame remarks.

“I don’t know what he means by that,” he quipped. “We were one of the least penalized teams in the league all year… You’ll have to ask him what he means by that.”

Game 6 between the two clubs will be at the rocking Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night, where the Islanders can punch their 1st ticket to the Conference Finals since 1993.