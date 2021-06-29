Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 with hyperextended knee

The Milwaukee Bucks have suffered a significant loss, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a knee injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

The player known as the Greek Freak would return to the bench area, but would soon once again depart. He’s officially been ruled out of the rest of the game with a hyperextended knee:

The Bucks lead the series 2-1.

