Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 with hyperextended knee

The Milwaukee Bucks have suffered a significant loss, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a knee injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

And now Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered what looks like a very serious injury 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/dZNzHsgJSK — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 30, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 4 of Bucks-Hawks after landing awkwardly in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/z1DhB866DI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 30, 2021

The player known as the Greek Freak would return to the bench area, but would soon once again depart. He’s officially been ruled out of the rest of the game with a hyperextended knee:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT for the rest of Bucks-Hawks Game 4 with hyperextended left knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2021

The Bucks lead the series 2-1.