Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.

What Calvin Johnson said about his relationship with Detroit Lions

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Johnson said that things are “trending up” with him and the team

“We’re trending up. We’re trying to come together and make something happen,” Johnson, a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, said. “Obviously I’d love to be around the team and do more things there and help the guys out. It’s good that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Asked specifically about the money, he declined to elaborate: “Like I said, we’re in the process.”

Why it Matters

Johnson is the greatest wide receiver ever to play for the Lions, and he is one of the greatest players in NFL history. The fact that eight years have gone by without the two sides working out is pretty embarrassing. Having Johnson around the organization more, as Barry Sanders has done, would be pretty cool to see.