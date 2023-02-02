Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

By W.G. Brady
3487
0

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.

Calvin Johnson Jared Goff Detroit Lions

What Calvin Johnson said about his relationship with Detroit Lions

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Johnson said that things are “trending up” with him and the team

- Advertisement -

“We’re trending up. We’re trying to come together and make something happen,” Johnson, a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, said. “Obviously I’d love to be around the team and do more things there and help the guys out. It’s good that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Asked specifically about the money, he declined to elaborate: “Like I said, we’re in the process.”

Why it Matters

Johnson is the greatest wide receiver ever to play for the Lions, and he is one of the greatest players in NFL history. The fact that eight years have gone by without the two sides working out is pretty embarrassing. Having Johnson around the organization more, as Barry Sanders has done, would be pretty cool to see.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Dre’ Bly takes to Twitter after being hired by Detroit Lions
Next article
Cameron Maybin and Todd Jones Join Bally Sports Detroit Booth
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Red Wings News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Red Wings recall RW Filip Zadina, assign Adam Erne to Grand Rapids

Filip Zadina is going to get his shot after the Detroit Red Wings decided to recall him.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.