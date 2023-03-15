Calvin Johnson shares his love for Dan Campbell

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson recently spoke highly of his former teammate and current Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show’ on ESPN’s podcast network. Johnson praised Campbell's dedication and toughness, recalling how he played through pain and injuries during their time playing together. Despite the team's struggles during their time together, Johnson noted how Campbell's leadership had a positive impact on the team, and how the players were playing for more than just themselves.

Key Points

Calvin Johnson spoke highly of his former teammate and current Lions head coach Dan Campbell

Johnson praised Campbell's dedication and toughness, citing how he played through pain and injuries

Campbell's leadership has had a positive impact on the team, with players responding to his player-focused coaching style

Big Picture: Calvin Johnson loves him some Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell's leadership has been a key factor in the Detroit Lions' recent success. His player-focused coaching style has resonated with the team, with players responding positively to his approach. Johnson's words of praise for Campbell serve as a testament to his leadership and the impact he has had on the team.

- Advertisement -

“I love Dan, man,” Johnson said on the podcast. “I played with Dan. I love Dan so much. Not only because he’s a teammate, but he’s a soldier.”

“When we were out there, obviously we didn’t have the best teams in Detroit,” Johnson continued. “But my man was playing on one shoulder and he was starting an NFL game. He was finishing games. So to see him do that, I think the guys on that team this year, and towards the end of the season, were able to see what kind of man they had as their head coach. I think the guys are playing for him now. I mean, it took them a while, half a season to get in sync last year, but when they did, you could see that there was more. They were playing for more than themselves, clearly.”

Bottom Line – A Leader Worth Praising

Calvin Johnson's praise for Dan Campbell highlights the positive impact the head coach has had on the Detroit Lions team. With his player-focused coaching style, Campbell has created a culture of dedication and toughness that has resonated with players, resulting in recent success for the team. His leadership has earned the respect of former teammates like Johnson and demonstrates that he is a leader worth praising.