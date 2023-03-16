Cameron Sutton says Detroit Lions came at him strong

The Detroit Lions kicked off free agency by signing cornerback Cameron Sutton to a three-year, $33 million contract, with $22.5 million guaranteed. Sutton, a seven-year NFL veteran, is the most experienced player in the Lions' current cornerback lineup. He brings leadership and versatility to the team, and he's ready to embrace a leadership role, both on and off the field.

Key Points:

Cameron Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Detroit Lions, with $22.5 million guaranteed.

Sutton is the most experienced player in the Lions' current cornerback lineup.

He brings leadership and versatility to the team.

Sutton started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 and became a starter for the first time in 2020.

He received a 71.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus

Sutton is a versatile player, able to play both inside and outside positions.

The Lions pursued him in free agency because they love his versatility and flexibility.

Sutton plans to take advantage of the opportunity to play both positions and be a leader on the field.

Why it Matters for Cameron Sutton and Detroit Lions

Sutton started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 and became a starter for the first time in 2020, where he started six games. Over the past two seasons, he started 31 games and was the seventh-highest-graded Steelers defender in 2022, receiving a 71.6 overall grade. Sutton is a versatile player, able to play both inside and outside positions. Last season, he played 655 snaps as a wide cornerback and 185 in the slot. The Lions pursued him in free agency because they love his versatility and flexibility and his ability to impact and compete. He plans to take advantage of the opportunity to play both positions and be a leader on the field.

Sutton says Lions came at him strong

The Lions made a strong push to sign Sutton, and he was one of the first players to agree to a contract during the early tampering period. Sutton appreciated the organization's vision, and he's impressed with what he's seen of Dan Campbell from afar. Sutton believes that Campbell's passion and energy will be good for the team and will help them rebuild.

“Detroit, the family, they came strong, man,” Sutton said on Thursday. “It just made sense, you know what I mean? Just from the top down. The organization, Sheila, Mr. Holmes, D.C., they all have a vision. They all carry themselves in a manner that I've been around long enough in this game to appreciate.”

“They really love my versatility and flexibility and just being able to impact and compete,” Sutton said. “That's what it's about. Just going out there. I keep saying it, just give me a place to stand. Just give me a stance of lining the ball up, down in, and down out. Being able to communicate. People to your left, people to your right, that's always special.”

What number will Sutton wear with the Lions?

Sutton faces the challenge of finding a new jersey number, as his trademark No. 20 is retired in honor of legendary running back Barry Sanders. He plans to try and wear No. 6.