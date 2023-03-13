Detroit Lions sign CB Cameron Sutton to multi-year deal

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are signing CB Cameron Sutton to a 3-year, $33 million deal, which includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money. Sutton, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, was one of the cornerbacks we suggested the Lions consider signing, and they are doing exactly that.

Key Points:

The Lions were on a mission to upgrade at the cornerback position

The Lions are signing Cameron Sutton

Sutton is getting a 3-year, 33-million deal (with $22.5 million guaranteed)

Who is new Detroit Lions CB Cameron Sutton?

Despite playing on a vulnerable Pittsburgh coverage unit in 2022, Sutton demonstrated his skills as a full-time starter on the outside, excelling for the second consecutive year. He achieved a solid 71.0 coverage grade and limited his opponents to only 411 receiving yards, ranking him among the top nine cornerbacks who played at least 400 coverage snaps during the season. In addition, Sutton's versatility as a defensive back who can play in the slot enhances his appeal to potential suitors. This ability allows him to fill multiple positions in the secondary as needed, making him an attractive choice for teams seeking to strengthen their defense.

Bottom Line: The Lions have upgraded their secondary

Despite a disappointing beginning to the 2022 NFL season, the Lions managed to reverse their fortunes in the final 10 games. However, the Lions' defense remained one of the weakest units in the league, and their secondary was particularly unstable. With the offseason now underway, the Lions' front office is determined to address this vulnerability and strengthen the secondary by signing one or two starting cornerbacks in free agency. Their efforts have begun well with the addition of Sutton, who has signed a multi-year deal with the Lions.