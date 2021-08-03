Carolina Panthers cut player after he hits teammate in head

The Carolina Panthers practice was halted on Tuesday when DB JT Ibe hit WR Keith Kirkwood in the head, forcing him to be carted off the field.

Following practice, the Panthers announced they have waived Ibe for his actions.

Breaking: Panthers practice has come to a halt after WR Keith Kirkwood is carted off after taking a hit to the head from DB JT Ibe. Ibe has been kicked out of practice. Scary moment. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) August 3, 2021

Panthers waived JT Ibe after he hit Carolina WR Keith Kirkwood in the head during this morning’s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2021