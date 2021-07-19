Casey Mize says MLB is realizing Tigers are a good team after turning in another strong performance

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers put on an absolute clinic tonight at Comerica Park, registering season highs in offensive output and earning their third shutout in the past four games with a 14-0 drubbing of the Texas Rangers.

It was also their first win by 14+ runs since September of 2013 against the Kansas City Royals.

Pitcher Casey Mize turned in another strong performance, albeit in a limited capacity. He turned in four scoreless innings, giving up only one single.

“We’re a good team,” Mize said afterwards. “I think that’s what we’re learning. I think a lot of people are learning that, that we are a good team.”

Of course, there are going to be fans who’d prefer to see Mize go further than just four innings. But according to skipper A.J. Hinch, he’s going to do what he feels is in the best interest of the player.

“Our handling of our young pitching is going to be done with what we think is in the best interest of every pitcher,” Hinch said of Mize. “It doesn’t make sense to me to respond to anything else that’s going on. We’re trying to develop a player plan for very important players this year and into the future.

“We’re going to reach some uncharted waters for the guys who haven’t pitched a full season.”

– – Quotes via The Detroit News Link – –