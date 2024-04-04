fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Complete Top-30 Visit with Kool-Aid McKinstry

Lions News Reports

The Detroit Lions have met with Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions are actively engaging with top prospects through their Top-30 visits. The latest report from Dave Birket of the Detroit Free Press indicates that the Lions have recently concluded a visit with Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry. With the No. 29 overall pick in the opening round, McKinstry is seen as a potential candidate for the Lions, who are in need of a cornerback to bolster their roster.

Cornerbacks Detroit Lions should consider

Assessing McKinstry’s Value

While many analysts believe that McKinstry possesses first-round value, opinions vary on his ranking among cornerbacks in the upcoming draft. In my opinion, McKinstry is not even a Top 5 cornerback in the upcoming draft, and with Lions GM Brad Holmes‘ philosophy being to select the best football player available when he is on the clock, my thought is that they will go in a different direction.

That said, if Holmes and his scouting staff believe McKinstry is one of the top corners, and he is the best available player, in their opinion, when pick No. 29 rolls around, they will take him. Another option would be to trade out of the first round and take McKinstry in Round 2.

Brad Holmes

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions have completed a Top-30 visit with Kool-Aid McKinstry.
  2. McKinstry is considered a potential first-round pick, with the Lions holding the No. 29 overall pick.
  3. Opinions on McKinstry’s ranking among cornerbacks vary, with some not considering him a top-five prospect.

The Bottom Line

If Holmes and his scouting team consider McKinstry to be one of the top corners and the best available player at their turn, they might very well choose him. While there are differing views on McKinstry’s draft position, the Lions’ decision will ultimately depend on their assessment of his abilities and how he fits into their overall draft strategy. As the draft nears, it will be interesting to see if McKinstry becomes a part of the Lions’ future plans.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.







