Chicago Bears LB Matthew Adams in custody after being arrested

Matthew Adams‘ run with the Chicago Bears is not off to the best start as he is reportedly in custody after being arrested in Illinois.

Adams signed with the Bears during the offseason after spending four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Adams, who is a linebacker for the Bears, was arrested for possession of a gun.

Adams was reportedly questioned by the police on Thursday evening after he was spotted in the area of a stolen Jeep. He told the police that he had purchased the vehicle but after a search of the Jeep, the police found a loaded handgun and an extended mag of ammunition in the trunk.

Adams was arrested and booked on misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon — carrying/possessing a firearm … and was cited for having a high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets. We’re told Adams had a permit for the gun … but it was NOT issued by the state of Illinois. Adams — who is still in custody at the time of this post — is due in court in August. As for the car, we’re told the owner did not want to press charges … chalking the whole thing up as a misunderstanding.

https://twitter.com/TMZ_Sports/status/1540321241051037698

