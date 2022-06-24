Matthew Adams‘ run with the Chicago Bears is not off to the best start as he is reportedly in custody after being arrested in Illinois.
Adams signed with the Bears during the offseason after spending four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
TMZ Sports is reporting that Adams, who is a linebacker for the Bears, was arrested for possession of a gun.
Chicago Bears LB Matthew Adams in custody after being arrested
Adams was reportedly questioned by the police on Thursday evening after he was spotted in the area of a stolen Jeep. He told the police that he had purchased the vehicle but after a search of the Jeep, the police found a loaded handgun and an extended mag of ammunition in the trunk.
From TMZ:
https://twitter.com/TMZ_Sports/status/1540321241051037698
Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!