Indianapolis Colts trade QB Carson Wentz back to the NFC

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have traded QB Carson Wentz.
Schefter reported just moments ago that the Colts have traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks that is thought to include two third-round selections.
Nation, do you think Wentz can turn his career around with the Commanders?
Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings