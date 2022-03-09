in NFL

Indianapolis Colts trade QB Carson Wentz back to the NFC

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have traded QB Carson Wentz.

Schefter reported just moments ago that the Colts have traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks that is thought to include two third-round selections.

Nation, do you think Wentz can turn his career around with the Commanders?

