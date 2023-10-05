Chicago Bears Legend Dick Butkus Dies

According to the Chicago Bears, legendary linebacker Dick Butkus has passed away at the age of 80. Butkus was not just a Bears legend but a player who redefined the linebacker position with his ferocity and unmatched skills. Butkus' legacy goes beyond the gridiron, as he was a philanthropist dedicated to promoting heart health and eradicating performance-enhancing drugs from sports. His impact on the game and his contributions to society will be remembered for generations to come.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Offers His Condolences

Dick Butkus was not just a football icon; he was a symbol of dedication, toughness, and passion for the game. His passing leaves a void in the football community, and his influence on future generations of players will continue to be felt.

Here is what Rogers Goodell had to say about Butkus:

“Dick Butkus was a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL's all-time greats,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Thursday. “Dick's intuition, toughness and athleticism made him the model linebacker whose name will forever be linked to the position and the Chicago Bears.

“… We send our deepest condolences to the Butkus family, the Bears organization and the many fans and people he impacted throughout his life.”

Bottom Line: Honoring a Legend

In the wake of Dick Butkus' passing, we are reminded of the profound impact he had on the sport of football and the lives of those he touched. His memory will live on as a testament to the values and qualities that define the best of the game. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the enduring legacy of a true football legend. Rest in Peace, Mr. Butkus.