Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael placed in Intensive Care Unit

Steve McMichael, a beloved figure and star defensive tackle from the Chicago Bears‘ iconic 1985 Super Bowl championship team, finds himself in an intensive care unit due to complications from sepsis and pneumonia, as revealed by his wife, Misty McMichael.

The former All-Pro player, who has been battling ALS, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night. McMichael's illustrious career spanned 13 seasons with the Bears, and he stands second only to Richard Dent on the Bears' all-time sacks list with a total of 92½. McMichael's final season was with the Green Bay Packers in 1994. Apart from his football career, McMichael also made his mark in professional wrestling in the late 1990s. As he faces these health complications, the sports community extends its thoughts and prayers to McMichael and his family.

Bears All-Time Sack Leaders

Player Gms Sacks 1. Richard Dent, 1983-93,95 170 124.5 2. Steve McMichael, 1981-93 191 92.5 3. Dan Hampton, 1979-90 157 57.0 4. Alex Brown, 2002-09 127 43.5 5. Trace Armstrong, 1989-94 88 42.0 Adewale Ogunleye, 2004-10 87 42.0 7. Brian Urlacher, 2000-12 182 41.5 8. Jim Flanigan, 1994-00 108 40.5 9. Julius Peppers, 2010-13 64 37.5 10. Khalil Mack, 2018-21 53 36.0

Bottom Line – The Indomitable Spirit of a True Bear

Steve McMichael's current health situation is a sobering reminder of the fragility of life, even for those who have exhibited great strength and resilience on the football field. His storied career with the Bears, punctuated by his significant contributions to their 1985 Super Bowl victory, is a testament to his skill, determination, and enduring legacy within the franchise. Despite the challenges he currently faces, the unwavering support from the Bears community, the broader sports world, and his devoted fans serve as a beacon of hope. As he continues his fight in the ICU, our thoughts remain with McMichael and his family, reflecting the profound respect and affection that his career and persona have inspired.