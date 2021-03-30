Chris Spielman deployed to scout QB prospect for Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

We may not know what the Detroit Lions plan on doing with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft but we do know they are going to do their due diligence when it comes to scouting each and every position.

That statement is especially true when it comes to the quarterback position as the Lions have already scouted some of the top QB prospects who will be available when the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off.

According to a report from Albert Breer, that trend will continue on Tuesday as the Lions have sent Chris Spielman to Columbus for Justin Field’s pro day.

Whether or not the Lions have any intentions whatsoever of actually selecting a QB when they are on the clock at No. 7, we have no idea. That being said, they sure are preparing as if it still an option, as they should.

Also in C'bus … • Lions exec Chris Spielman, TEs coach Ben Johnson. • Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, HC Matt Rhule, director of player personnel Pat Stewart. • Broncos GM George Paton, QBs coach Mike Shula. • Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson. • Patriots exec Eliot Wolf. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 30, 2021

