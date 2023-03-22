Chris Spielman upset that Lions fans booed Sheila Hamp, says winning Super Bowl is ‘No. 1 goal’

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Spielman has found new motivation in his role as a Special Assistant for the team since December 2020. Speaking with the Detroit News, Spielman shared his motivations and aspects of his role, including college scouting, writing reports, aiding the personnel department in grading the roster after each game, and even learning about the salary cap. Additionally, he clarified that he was given the freedom to define his own role and was not angling to move up to take anyone's job. Spielman's desire to help the Lions win a Super Bowl has been fueled by fan behavior, particularly when principal owner Sheila Hamp was booed by fans at Ford Field in October 2021. Spielman took the booing personally and sees his role in the organization as an opportunity to change the narrative among fans and pundits.

“I've been given the freedom to define the role, but in order to do that, the one thing I had to get, because it's a paranoid business by nature, I had to make sure I had everybody's trust, that I have zero agenda other than winning,” he said. “Zero. I tell everyone, ‘I've already done my thing, man. I have zero agenda. I don't want another role. I'm not looking for another role.' My goal is to help everybody succeed to their highest level. When that happens, I feel like I win.”

Spielman was upset when Lions fans booed Sheila Hamp

Back in 2021, Lions' fans booed Hamp relentlessly during a ceremony to honor Calvin Johnson and his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame. Hearing the fans boo Hamp was hard for Spielman, and he took it personally.

“All that did was motivate me more because I took that personally,” he said. “When they booed her, I took it personally, because I'm here to help her.”

“Football is in me,” Spielman said. “It's not the most important thing in my life. My faith, my family, then football. But, I never succeeded as a player, and I have one more chance to succeed. Success is defined as winning a Super Bowl. I didn't succeed. I fell short. So, I have one more shot.

“…When Sheila, Dan and Brad hold up a Super Bowl trophy — this is my No. 1 goal — and I'm sitting in the back thinking, ‘I'm good. I'm done. See you,'” he said. “I'll be in Sanibel hanging out with a drink.”