Lions Betting Info

Detroit Lions Super Bowl LVII odds shift following big moves

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made some significant moves in the free agency period, especially when it comes to improving their secondary, and, as a result, their odds of winning Super Bowl LVII win have significantly increased. As of today, the Lions have the eighth-best odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The team has come a long way from being underdogs, and this significant shift in odds is causing a buzz in the NFL community.

Detroit Lions Fans Super Bowl LVII Odds

  • The Detroit Lions have made some significant moves in the free agency period
  • The team's Super Bowl LVII odds have significantly increased
  • As of today, the Lions are ranked eighth in the odds rankings
  • This significant shift in odds is causing a buzz in the NFL community

Big Picture: Detroit Lions Super Bowl LVII odds increase

The Lions have been underdogs for a long time, but the recent moves they have made in the free agency period have shifted the team's fortunes. Their odds have significantly increased, and many people believe that the Lions could be contenders for the freaking Super Bowl! This shift in the odds is a testament to the progress the team has made and the hard work put in by the coaching staff and players.

Here are the latest odds:

  • Kansas City Chiefs: +600
  • San Francisco 49ers: +700
  • Buffalo Bills: +850
  • Philadelphia Eagles: +850
  • Cincinnati Bengals: +900
  • New York Jets: +1400
  • Dallas Cowboys: +1400
  • Detroit Lions +2500
  • Miami Dolphins +2500
  • Los Angeles Chargers +2500

Detroit Lions drop in NFL Power Rankings, despite free-agency frenzy
