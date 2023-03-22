Detroit Lions Super Bowl LVII odds shift following big moves

The Detroit Lions have made some significant moves in the free agency period, especially when it comes to improving their secondary, and, as a result, their odds of winning Super Bowl LVII win have significantly increased. As of today, the Lions have the eighth-best odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The team has come a long way from being underdogs, and this significant shift in odds is causing a buzz in the NFL community.

Big Picture: Detroit Lions Super Bowl LVII odds increase

The Lions have been underdogs for a long time, but the recent moves they have made in the free agency period have shifted the team's fortunes. Their odds have significantly increased, and many people believe that the Lions could be contenders for the freaking Super Bowl! This shift in the odds is a testament to the progress the team has made and the hard work put in by the coaching staff and players.

Here are the latest odds:

Kansas City Chiefs: +600

San Francisco 49ers: +700

Buffalo Bills: +850

Philadelphia Eagles: +850

Cincinnati Bengals: +900

New York Jets: +1400

Dallas Cowboys: +1400

Detroit Lions +2500

Miami Dolphins +2500

Los Angeles Chargers +2500