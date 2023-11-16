Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow injured, will not return

Bad break: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow injured during tonight's game and has been ruled out.

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing a critical situation with quarterback Joe Burrow sustaining an injury, the last thing the team needs at the moment. In tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow suffered a wrist injury, leading to his exclusion for the rest of the game.

Burrow was hurt in the 2nd quarter

Burrow sustained the injury on the same play he threw a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. Television cameras caught him favoring his right wrist.

Following the play, he headed to the medical tent but couldn't attempt any practice throws while on the sideline. Shortly after, he was officially ruled out for the rest of tonight's game.

He's been replaced by backup quarterback Jake Browning.

Bottom Line: Best wishes to Burrow

It's always tough to see a key figure like Burrow go down with an injury. Before his setback, he had completed 11-of-17 passes for a total of 101 yards and one touchdown.

Sending best wishes to the young quarterback, hoping his injury isn't severe and that he makes a swift return to the field.