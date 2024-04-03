fb
W.G. Brady

C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Detroit Lions fans in since-deleted message [Photo]

Lions Notes

C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Detroit Lions fans

Prior to the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions signed defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a 1-year deal, aiming to bolster their secondary. However, a torn pectoral sidelined him for most of the season. Known for his outspoken nature, Gardner-Johnson’s trash-talking reached a peak during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, where he waved goodbye to 49ers fans prematurely, only to see the Lions lose the game.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Detroit Lions fans

The Deleted Tweet

On Wednesday morning, Gardner-Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) with a since-deleted message for Lions fans.

“Lions fans quick to turn! But ima hush up,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted.

Here is a photo of the tweet that Gardner-Johnson deleted.

Gardner-Johnson Says Lions Players Are Afraid Of Detroit

Following his deleted tweet, Gardner-Johnson took to Instagram, claiming that only he and Jameson Williams had the streets of Detroit behind them. He also said that other Lions players were scared to go outside to kick it with the city.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Detroit Lions fans,C.J. Gardner-Johnson

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions but was sidelined by injury for most of the 2023 season.
  2. His trash-talking antics, including waving goodbye to 49ers fans during a game, became memorable moments.
  3. After signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, Gardner-Johnson deleted a tweet suggesting Lions fans are quick to turn on players.
Detroit Lions Fans

The Bottom Line – The Nature of Fan-Player Interactions

Gardner-Johnson’s tweet and the ensuing discussion highlight the passionate nature of sports fandom. While fans have the right to voice their opinions, it’s crucial to remember that athletes are human and can be affected by criticism. As Gardner-Johnson moves on to the Eagles, the incident serves as a reminder of the emotional complexities of fan-player interactions.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

