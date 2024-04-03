C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Detroit Lions fans in since-deleted message [Photo]

C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Detroit Lions fans

Prior to the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions signed defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a 1-year deal, aiming to bolster their secondary. However, a torn pectoral sidelined him for most of the season. Known for his outspoken nature, Gardner-Johnson’s trash-talking reached a peak during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, where he waved goodbye to 49ers fans prematurely, only to see the Lions lose the game.

The Deleted Tweet

On Wednesday morning, Gardner-Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) with a since-deleted message for Lions fans.

“Lions fans quick to turn! But ima hush up,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted.

Here is a photo of the tweet that Gardner-Johnson deleted.

Are Detroit Lions fans too quick to turn on former players? pic.twitter.com/S3RKIc1PAr — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) April 3, 2024

Gardner-Johnson Says Lions Players Are Afraid Of Detroit

Following his deleted tweet, Gardner-Johnson took to Instagram, claiming that only he and Jameson Williams had the streets of Detroit behind them. He also said that other Lions players were scared to go outside to kick it with the city.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions but was sidelined by injury for most of the 2023 season. His trash-talking antics, including waving goodbye to 49ers fans during a game, became memorable moments. After signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, Gardner-Johnson deleted a tweet suggesting Lions fans are quick to turn on players.

The Bottom Line – The Nature of Fan-Player Interactions

Gardner-Johnson’s tweet and the ensuing discussion highlight the passionate nature of sports fandom. While fans have the right to voice their opinions, it’s crucial to remember that athletes are human and can be affected by criticism. As Gardner-Johnson moves on to the Eagles, the incident serves as a reminder of the emotional complexities of fan-player interactions.