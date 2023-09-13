Detroit Sports Nation Logo

C.J. Gardner-Johnson explains why he signed with Detroit Lions

C.J. Gardner-Johnson explains why he signed with Detroit Lions: Gardner-Johnson spoke to the media on Tuesday and he said that football is an all-time fun for him right now.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson explains why he signed with Detroit Lions

When you think of a successful NFL player, statistics often come to mind. But sometimes, it's the intangibles that make all the difference. With the Detroit Lions, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has brought a unique energy and motivation to the Lions' secondary that goes beyond the numbers. During a recent interview, Gardner-Johnson reiterated why he signed with the Lions during the offseason.

A Firebrand on the Field
Choosing Detroit for More Than Money
Football is Fun Again
Bottom Line – A Unique Spark
A Firebrand on the Field

Gardner-Johnson's presence on the field is undeniable. He's not just a player; he's a catalyst for his teammates. Known for his trash talk directed at opponents, Gardner-Johnson uses this unique approach to ignite a spark within his fellow Lions. His energy and relentless spirit are contagious, driving the defense to perform at their best.

Choosing Detroit for More Than Money

Many questioned Gardner-Johnson's decision to join the Lions, especially after failing to secure a long-term deal elsewhere. However, he made it clear that his choice was based on more than financial gain. It was a matter of trust and a genuine connection with the coaching staff.

Gardner-Johnson's decision to join the Lions was heavily influenced by his previous experiences with head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn during his time with the New Orleans Saints. The foundation of trust and respect they built in New Orleans played a significant role in his decision to continue his journey with them in Detroit.

“You see when I was in New Orleans and he coached, and now he's head coach, you see what he's doing, that's why I'm here,” Gardner-Johnson explained. “I just love being apart of something that's real. Again, I think a lot of guys get misconstrued, ‘You're just here for money and all that.' Nah. I'm out there having fun. Football right now is at an all-time fun for me. Forget the money.” 

Football is Fun Again

In his own words, Gardner-Johnson expressed that his decision to be in Detroit was not solely about money. He emphasized the joy and fun he finds in playing football. For him, it's about being a part of something real and enjoying every moment on the field.

Gardner-Johnson's impact on the Lions' secondary goes beyond the Xs and Os. He brings a refreshing perspective to the game, emphasizing the importance of passion, camaraderie, and genuine connections in the world of professional football.

Bottom Line – A Unique Spark

In an NFL landscape often dominated by statistics and contracts, C.J. Gardner-Johnson reminds us that the heart of the game lies in the love for football and the bonds formed with teammates and coaches. His journey with the Detroit Lions is a testament to the power of relationships in the world of sports.

