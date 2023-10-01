Comerica Park takes on different look for Miguel Cabrera’s final game [Photo]

Comerica Park takes on different look for Miguel Cabrera's final game

In just a matter of hours, Miguel Cabrera will take the field for the final time as a Major League Baseball player when the Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. In honor of Cabrera, Comerica has undergone a bit of a transformation for today's game.

Comerica Park Honors Miguel Cabrera

Here is a look at what Comerica Park looks like prior to Sunday's game. As you can see, Comerica Park is honoring Cabrera with No. 500, No. 24, and No. 300, along with Gracias Miggy! in the stands. They also have the No. 24 in the outfield.

Why it Matters

Cabrera's impending retirement marks the end of an illustrious career that has left an indelible mark on the sport of baseball. Comerica Park's transformation to honor Cabrera underscores the significance of his contributions to the Detroit Tigers and the broader baseball community.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Historic Milestones: Cabrera's career has been defined by incredible achievements, including over 500 home runs, over 3000 hits, and a Triple Crown. Detroit Tigers Icon: Cabrera has been the face of the Detroit Tigers for over a decade, leading the team to two American League pennants and becoming a beloved figure in the city. Legacy Beyond the Field: Beyond his on-field excellence, Miguel Cabrera is known for his philanthropic efforts and community involvement. The gratitude expressed in the “Gracias Miggy!” sign in the stands reflects the respect and admiration he has earned throughout his career.

Bottom Line: Gracias, Miggy!

The transformation of Comerica to honor Miguel Cabrera's final game is a poignant reminder of the profound influence he has had on the game of baseball, the Detroit Tigers, and the community he has touched. As he takes the field for the last time, fans and baseball enthusiasts alike will reflect on the legacy of a true baseball icon, whose contributions extend far beyond the box score.