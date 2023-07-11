As you have certainly heard by now, Steve Yzerman gave the Detroit Red Wings offense a big boost as he has traded for F Alex DeBrincat. But does that splash trade mean Yzerman is done adding players for the 2023-24 season? Could Patrick Kane be next on his list? That is a move that was recently discussed by Doug Karsch and Scott Anderson on 97.1 The Ticket.

Could Patrick Kane be next on Steve Yzerman's list?

On a recent episode of the Karsch and Anderson Show, the two hosts discussed the possibility of Yzerman adding Kane to the mix. Here is some of what they had to say:

Anderson: “Here’s another name I want to throw out as a possibility,” Anderson said. “People have talked about the best years for DeBrincat were in Chicago with Patrick Kane. Patrick Kane’s a free agent.”

Karsch: “You want to put Patrick Kane here?“

Anderson: “I do. Because I don’t think he’s going to cost you much, even if it’s just a one-year, prove-that-you’re-healthy deal.”

Karsch: Adding Kane “comes with a risk because the guy is 34 years old coming off a significant injury. The risk is that it would be a waste of resources.”

Anderson: “I feel confident that he’s a competent GM that thinks way into the future and he’ll have a move up his sleeve to make at some point.”

Yzerman may not be done adding players

After trading for DeBrincat, Yzerman spoke to the media and noted that we “should not rule anything out” when it comes to adding more players.

“If there’s a great player out there and we can acquire him and that forces us to go (to the ceiling), we would strong consider it,” he said. “We’re not restrained by finances. We’re restrained by the salary cap. We’re not going to go to the cap just to go to the cap, but certainly if an opportunity comes along that makes our team better that forces us to it, we’re prepared to do that.

“Having said that, I’m not aware of any scenario that that’s going to happen at this time, so I don’t see us doing a whole lot more.”

Bottom Line: Time will tell

If you have followed along since Yzerman was hired as the Red Wings GM, you are well aware of the fact that every move he makes is calculated. Could he go out and add Kane to the mix? Sure. But, with that being said, doing so would have to be in the best interest in the long-term health of the team.