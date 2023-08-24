Counting it down: Detroit Pistons pre-season schedule has been released

The Detroit Pistons pre-season schedule is now public

Fans continue to count down the days until the 2023-24 NBA season, and with the regular season schedule having already been released, we now know the dates, times, and opponents that the Detroit Pistons will be facing in the pre-season.

The Pistons feature several new faces in the lineup this year

The Pistons have already made several key additions to their team with draft picks Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite with the 5th overall selection followed by Marcus Sasser with the 25th pick (acquired in a trade with the Celtics). In addition, GM Troy Weaver has also acquired Joe Harris and Monte Morris via trade.

The Detroit Pistons pre-season schedule is out

The Pistons will only be playing one home game in downtown Detroit prior to the regular season, and they'll be facing new head coach Monty Williams‘ former team, the Phoenix Suns. They'll also be heading to Quebec to face the OKC Thunder in Montreal, while also facing them again in Tulsa.

The full Detroit Pistons pre-season schedule dates, times, and locations (all game times are Eastern Standard Time):

Oct. 8 vs. Phoenix Suns (Little Caesars Arena, Detroit) 3:00 PM

Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Bell Centre, Montréal) 7:00 PM

Oct. 19 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tulsa, OK) 8:00 PM

Oct. 20 at Dallas Mavericks (American Airlines Center, Dallas) 8:00 PM

The @DetroitPistons today announced the team’s 2023-24 preseason schedule which features one home and three road games. pic.twitter.com/xlWuzArTVn — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) August 24, 2023

Bottom Line: Can the Pistons start strong?

Is this the year that they'll be able to put things together under their new head coach along with several new faces in the lineup?

While pre-season games don't mean anything in the grand scheme, it would be ideal to see the Pistons perform well and give fans some hope going into the regular season schedule.