2023-24 Detroit Pistons schedule revealed

2023-24 Detroit Pistons schedule has been released

The 2023-24 NBA season is right around the corner, and the Detroit Pistons schedule has been released. For fans who are looking for important dates and times of their favorite Motor City hoops team, look no further.

The full Detroit Pistons schedule for 2023-24 is out

The Pistons' full 82-game schedule has been released, and only one of their games will be featured for nationally televised audiences on January 12 as the Houston Rockets visit Little Caesars Arena. They'll also host the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on November 20, while new head coach Monty Williams will have a chance at revenge against the Phoenix Suns when his former team comes to town on November 5.

The full schedule is as follows:

October

Wed. Oct. 25 at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 27 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 28 Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 30 at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

November

Wed. Nov. 1 Portland 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 2 at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 5 Phoenix 3:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 6 Golden State 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 8 at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 10 Philadelphia* 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 12 at Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 14 Atlanta* 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 17 at Cleveland* 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 19 at Toronto 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 20 Denver 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 24 at Indiana* 8:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 27 Washington 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 29 L.A. Lakers 7:00 p.m. NBATV

Thu. Nov. 30 at New York 7:30 p.m.

December

Sat. Dec. 2 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 11 Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 13 Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 15 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 16 at Milwaukee 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 18 at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 21 Utah 7:00 p.m. NBATV

Sat. Dec. 23 at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 26 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 28 at Boston 7:30 p.m. NBATV

Sat. Dec. 30 Toronto 6:00 p.m.

January

Mon. Jan. 1 at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 3 at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 5 at Golden State 10:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 7 at Denver 8:00 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 9 Sacramento 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 10 San Antonio 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 12 Houston 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Mon. Jan. 15 at Washington 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 17 Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 20 Milwaukee 3:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 22 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 24 Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 27 Washington 12:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 28 Oklahoma City 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 31 at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

February

Fri. Feb. 2 L.A. Clippers 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 4 Orlando 3:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 7 at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 8 at Portland 10:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 10 at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 13 at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 14 at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 22 at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 24 Orlando 8:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 26 New York 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 27 at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

March

Fri. Mar. 1 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 3 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 5 at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 7 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 9 Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 11 Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 13 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 15 Miami 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 17 Miami 3:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 18 at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 20 Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 22 Boston 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 24 New Orleans 3:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 25 at New York 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 27 at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 29 at Washington 7:00 p.m.

April

Mon. Apr. 1 Memphis 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 3 at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 5 at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 6 at Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 9 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 11 Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 12 at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 14 at San Antonio 3:30 p.m.

The Detroit Pistons have several new players this season

The Pistons have already made several key additions to their team with draft picks Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite with the 5th overall selection followed by Marcus Sasser with the 25th pick (acquired in a trade with the Celtics). In addition, GM Troy Weaver has also acquired Joe Harris and Monte Morris via trade.

Bottom Line: Can the Pistons return to the playoffs?

Just like their Detroit sports brethren Detroit Red Wings whom they share LCA, the Pistons are also attempting to return to the postseason after a long rebuilding process.

Is this the year that they'll be able to put things together under their new head coach along with several new faces in the lineup?