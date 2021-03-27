Coveted point guard Tyson Walker transfers to Michigan State

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo got some good news on Saturday afternoon.

Point guard Tyson Walker announced on his social media account that he’d be transferring from Northeastern to East Lansing:

“They’ve been talking to me since I went into the portal,” Walker told ESPN about Michigan State. “They talk to me about every day. Just what they have and what they need. They’re ready to win a championship. I’m the missing piece.

“It caught me by surprise, [Tom Izzo’s] personality. We built a good relationship over the phone and through Zooms. What they were missing this year was a point guard.”

He averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game with Northeastern, and had been deciding between Maryland, Kansas, Texas, Miami and Vanderbilt. He also earned first-team All-CAA honors this season and won the CAA Defensive Player of the Year award.

– – Quotes via Jeff Borzello of ESPN Link – –