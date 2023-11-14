Report: Dan Campbell decides on Texas A&M head coach opening

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has reportedly been confirmed as NOT being in the running for the head coach position at Texas A&M. This decision is significant as it reflects Campbell's commitment to his current role in the NFL and the progress he has made with the Lions. Despite his ties to Texas A&M as an alumnus and being a native Texan, Campbell has chosen to continue his tenure with the Lions. His decision comes amidst the Aggies actively seeking a replacement for Jimbo Fisher.

Report from CBS Sports

“Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is not expected to be a candidate for the Texas A&M vacancy, sources told CBS Sports on Tuesday. After backchannel communications were initiated by the Aggies, it was made clear that Campbell would be staying in the NFL with the Lions.”

Campbell is Committed to the Lions

Dan Campbell’s coaching journey has been predominantly in the NFL, with his most notable strides coming as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. Under his leadership, the Lions have seen a significant upswing, leading the NFC North with a strong 7-2 record this season and narrowly missing the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record. This performance enhancement under Campbell's guidance, especially in his third year, underscores his effectiveness as a coach and his growing reputation in the NFL.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions, is not a candidate for the Texas A&M coaching vacancy. Despite his ties to Texas A&M, Campbell remains committed to the NFL and the Detroit Lions. Campbell has successfully led the Lions, showcasing his strong coaching capabilities in the NFL.

Bottom Line – Staying the Course in Detroit

Dan Campbell's decision to remain with the Detroit Lions and not pursue the head coaching vacancy at his alma mater Texas A&M highlights his commitment to the NFL and the progress he has made with the Lions. His continued focus on building the Lions into a formidable NFL team demonstrates a strategic choice to nurture and evolve the team he has diligently worked with over the past seasons. This decision not only signifies Campbell's dedication to his current role but also solidifies his place as a key figure in the Lions' pursuit of long-term success in the NFL.