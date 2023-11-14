Dan Campbell has prediction following Detroit Lions defensive letdown vs. Chargers

In their recent nail-biting victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Detroit Lions‘ defensive struggles were starkly evident, with the Chargers' offense capitalizing on five consecutive touchdown drives. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Dan Campbell acknowledged the challenges faced by the defense, particularly in communication and pass rush effectiveness, which allowed the Chargers to dominate in the latter part of the game.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Campbell pointed out communication lapses as a primary concern, where the defense faltered in adjusting plays at the line.

“There was a lack of communication in some areas,” Campbell said. “We weren’t really clean. We really have got to get to where even if it’s the wrong call, it’s right if we’re all on the same page. There were a couple of these things with the motions. How are we treating this motion entirely because the nature of it. There’s just a few things where, man, we need to make a call and live by the call, and not try to live in two worlds.”

Another significant issue Campbell highlighted was the pass rush's inconsistency.

“We’ve got to really hone in on our technique with where we’re at,” Campbell said. “We’ve got a lot of things that are schemed up that we can be better at. The execution of it—we had a number of different pressures in games that we had lined up in second down, third down that we just weren’t getting there fast enough.”

Campbell Predicts The Lions Defense Will Bounce Back

Despite the Lions defensive struggles defensively during their 41-38 win over the Chargers, Campbell believes defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will get things turned around.

“Defensively we took a step back, but I know that we’re about to take three steps up again,” Campbell said. “I believe that, and (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) AG is going to get this thing right. And those guy defensively, I could see it on their faces. You don’t want anybody disappointed. A win is a win, but those guys on defense—everyone of them last night—they were frustrated, pissed off. That’s kinda what you want.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Communication Breakdowns: Head Coach Dan Campbell emphasized the significant role of communication lapses in the Lions' defensive performance against the Chargers. The team struggled to adjust to the Chargers' use of motion and no-huddle tactics, leading to disarray and ineffective defensive plays. Inconsistent Pass Rush: The Lions' defensive line faced challenges in exerting consistent pressure on the quarterback, failing to register a single sack during the game. Campbell pointed out the need for better execution of pass rush techniques and winning crucial one-on-one matchups. Lack of Synchronization Between Pass Rush and Coverage: Campbell highlighted the essential synergy required between the pass rush and coverage units, which was lacking in the game against the Chargers. The defense occasionally succeeded in either coverage or rushing the passer but rarely did these elements work in tandem effectively.

Bottom Line – Overcoming Defensive Hurdles for Future Success

Despite the defensive setbacks in the game against the Chargers, Campbell remains optimistic about the Lions' ability to bounce back. His confidence in the defense's capabilities, coupled with his belief in the coaching staff's ability to rectify these issues, suggests that the Lions are cognizant of their shortcomings and are actively working towards improvement. The team's overall resilience, exemplified by their ability to secure a win despite these challenges, bodes well for their ability to address and overcome these defensive hurdles in future games.