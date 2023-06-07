Dan Campbell explains how Detroit Lions will avoid what happened in 2022

The Detroit Lions have faced significant challenges due to slow starts in the past two seasons. However, head coach Dan Campbell is determined to prevent history from repeating itself. Campbell acknowledges the need for a different approach to training camp and questions whether the team's previous methods were too light, too intense, or lacking in volume.

While the current focus lies on X's and O's, as well as situational work during mandatory minicamp, Campbell believes the team is on the right track in terms of their overall approach to business.

“That’s something that I’m always thinking about is how do we do this? Is there a different approach? Were we too light? Were we too hard? Do we need to have more volume? Do we need to have more intensity?” Campbell said Tuesday on the first day of mandatory minicamp. “And so, everything right now, it doesn’t necessarily pertain to what you’re asking because we’re so far away from training camp. It’s about the X’s and O’s right now, the situational work, which we’re getting a ton of. But I think it’s — as far as the way we go about business, I think we’re on track.”

Despite their struggles in September and October under Campbell's leadership, the Lions have shown improvement throughout the rest of the season. Unfortunately, they narrowly missed a wild card berth last year due to a tie-breaker.

Bottom Line – A Promising Path Forward

Campbell's determination to address the Lions' slow starts demonstrates his commitment to improving the team's performance. By reassessing training camp strategies and emphasizing the importance of starting strong, Campbell aims to avoid the pitfalls of the past and set the Lions on a path to success. With their recent progress and a coach dedicated to learning from previous mistakes, the future looks promising for the Detroit Lions. Fans can eagerly anticipate an exciting and competitive season as the team works towards achieving its goals.