If you happened to tune in for HBO's Hard Knocks prior to the 2022 season, you had the opportunity to see the Detroit Lions, up close and personal. One of the stars of the show was Lions' head coach, Dan Campbell. During one of the episodes, Campbell talked about how it's all about “Grit” for the Lions. Now, during an interview on the Barstool Sports ‘Pardon My Take‘ Podcast, Campbell explained what “Grit” means to him.

Dan Campbell explains what ‘Grit' means to him

Here is how Campbell defined what “Grit” means to him:

“Grit is, I think it's, when you have the ability to overcome adversity in any situation,” the popular coach stated. “The ability to push through it, mentally, physically, to overcome. I think that's what grit is in a nutshell.”

